Sylvan Learning Ranks No. 115 On Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List

Leading Supplemental Education Provider Lands Spot in Top Ranking, Celebrating Remarkable Growth in 2024

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Sylvan Learning,

the leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for K-12 students and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused Unleashed Brands , announced today its recognition on Entrepreneur magazine's 2024 Franchise 500® list , securing an impressive rank at No. 115. This prestigious achievement highlights Sylvan Learning's exceptional growth in franchise operations and a continued commitment to help more students nationwide reach their academic potential.

The annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and ranks brands on outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Sylvan Learning's 2024 success is marked by several highlights, including:



12 New Franchises Awarded : Expansion continued nationwide, with significant growth in high-demand states like California, Florida, and Texas.

20 New Locations Opened : Sylvan's footprint grew across both established and emerging markets.

Franchise Advisory Council Established : Sylvan formed its first-ever Franchise Advisory Council, fostering collaboration and innovation across its franchise network and Home Office team. Historic District Partnership : The brand secured a record-setting, multi-million-dollar contract with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second-largest school district in the U.S.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Sylvan's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

Sylvan Learning's mission is to build academic confidence, ignite intellectual curiosity and inspire a love for learning, all of which make a big impact in school and in life. The brand blends the best in teaching with the best in technology to get the best results and has helped millions of students and families achieve new levels of academic success.

To learn more about Sylvan Learning and its franchising opportunities, visit SylvanFranchise .

About Sylvan Learning

With 45 years of experience and more than 500 franchised locations and 710 points of presence, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with

SylvanSyncTM technology on digital tablets for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE - STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep - college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit:

SylvanFranchise .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands

Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan

Learning ,

Snapology , XP League , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts . It was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.

SOURCE Sylvan Learning

