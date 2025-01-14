Altitude Trampoline Park Marches Toward Strong Start In 2025 Following Successful 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Premier Family-Friendly Entertainment Destination Completes 2024 With Multiple Franchise Agreements

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park , the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, is celebrating a remarkable year of development. In 2024, the franchise continues to grow with more agreements, extending its reach to new and existing markets, including Long Island, South Florida, and the Bay Area, continuing its mission to deliver unforgettable family experiences.

Throughout the year, Altitude Trampoline Park strengthened its presence with multi-unit agreements in Connecticut and South Carolina, paving the way for three new parks in each state. The year also saw multiple park openings in California, Florida, Texas and Georgia, driving the brand's continued growth.

"Altitude Trampoline Park continues to solidify its position as an attractive franchise opportunity, with 2024 being an impressive year for the brand," said Chris Kuehn, President of Altitude Trampoline Park. "We've signed several multi-unit franchise agreements that will bring our parks to new communities and currently have several locations under construction. This momentum reflects the growing demand for family-friendly entertainment, and we're eager to continue developing our pipeline in 2025."

Building on its momentum, the company is expanding both its corporate team and franchise network. Chris Kuehn has been named President and Jessica McDonald has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing. In addition, Sean Naughton recently joined as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the leadership team. On the franchise side, five existing owners have committed to growing their footprint, and 11 new franchisees have joined the system.

In 2025, Altitude will continue to grow with grand openings coming soon in West Palm Beach, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Cary, North Carolina; Spartanburg, South Carolina; Anaheim, California; and more.

Altitude Trampoline Park is owned by Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts. In 2024, Indoor Active Brands launched its latest brand, The Pickle Pad, an indoor pickleball playground featuring a chef-inspired restaurant and bar – Crave Social Eatery, as well as yard and social games for all ages. Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes vast FEC and restaurant industry experience to support and assist its franchisees.



The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Las Vegas, NV, Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact [email protected]

or visit .

About Altitude Trampoline Park



Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Pass, is where members get the max. Guests can, in fact, Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball,

dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 202. 5. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark .



About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment and restaurant industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park, The Pickle Pad, and Crave Social Eatery. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees. For more information about Indoor Active Brands visit .

