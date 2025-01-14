Danone North America Opens Applications For Annual Gut Microbiome, Yogurt And Probiotics Fellowship Grant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

$50,000 in funding will empower students to explore the vital connection between the gut microbiome, yogurt, probiotics and human health

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.

and

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone North America , one of the largest, purpose-driven food and beverage companies, is now accepting applications for fellowship grants that will award $25,000 each to two recipients who are researching the role that the gut

microbiome, yogurt and probiotics play in human health. This marks Danone North America's 13th consecutive year of supporting graduate students through this fellowship grant.



Scientists in the field have found that the microbiome of the gut-a unique community of trillions of bacteria and other microbes-affects not only gastrointestinal health, but also has links to the brain, immune system and even our circadian clocks. The health of the gut microbiome has also been associated with risk of certain chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, obesity and diabetes.

Over the last 13 years, Danone grant award winners have explored these links, such as the effects of probiotics on metabolism, how the early-life microbiota protects against obesity, how gut bacteria and food intake influence brain development and more.

"There is still so much to learn about the connection between our gut microbiome and chronic disease. University labs make important discoveries in this area, which is why we are so committed to supporting graduate student researchers," says Miguel Freitas, PhD, Vice President of Nutrition and Scientific Affairs at Danone North America. "At

Danone North America-an industry leader in the food and beverage category-we are particularly interested in this field, as we have dairy and plant-based products that are designed to help support gut health."

"Danone's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible, and we are proud to be a leader in translating research into nutritious foods that can support the health of Americans. Notably, Danone North America successfully petitioned the FDA to release a qualified health claim that can appear on yogurt packaging stating that eating yogurt regularly, at least 2 cups (3 servings) per week, may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes according to limited scientific evidence," says Dr. Freitas.



Offering healthy foods is just one way Danone North America improves lives. The company is also one of the world's largest Certified B Corporations, joining a global community of businesses working to meet high standards of social and environmental impact. As a B Corp,

Danone North America is counted among businesses that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy. For instance, catalyzed by the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, and as part of a broader $22 million commitment,

Danone North America will invest $4 million by 2030 to research nutrition and food security. The 2024-2025 Fellowship Grants for Gut

Microbiome, Yogurt and Probiotic studies are a part of this commitment.

About the 2024-2025

Danone Fellowship Grant

The program is currently accepting applications until March 24th, 2025. To qualify, individuals must be incoming or current graduate students who have demonstrated an interest in exploring the gut microbiome, probiotics and yogurt to better understand how they help support and maintain human health and wellness. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, show proof of U.S. residence and be able to utilize the scholarship funds during the 2025 academic year at an accredited U.S. institution. All applicants will be required to submit an application that includes answers to essay questions, recommendations from two faculty members and proof of good academic standing. The application, additional details and full program terms are available

here .

Last year's grant recipients were Evan Chrisler of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who is examining how the timing and type of probiotic ingestion affect metabolism and immunity and Arushana Maknojia of Baylor College of Medicine, who is identifying ways gut microbes promote red blood cell production and how antibiotic use can suppress this process.

The full list of grant recipients and a brief overview of their projects can be found here .

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & CoTM, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 15 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica.

