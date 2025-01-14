(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, Jan 14: Good Food Institute India, in partnership with the European Sustainable Protein Research [established by the University of Cambridge (UK), Anglia Ruskin University (UK), Ohm University (Germany), and International Hellenic University (Greece)], hosted an Industry-Academia on Indian smart protein (alternative protein) network, exploring interdisciplinary partnerships between Indian and European stakeholders at IIT Bombay on Monday, January 13.



The workshop brought together a range of experts representing key stakeholders from fermentation, microalgae, plant-based, and the rapidly developing area of cultivated meat. The conversations addressed critical challenges and opportunities in scaling sustainable protein supply chains in emerging regions like India. Through in-depth discussions, the workshop aimed to develop actionable strategies for encouraging a collaborative environment between Indian and European partners towards building sustainable, resilient, and innovative pathways to feed the world.



The roundtable discussion, a first in India, was part of a series of Agri-Food supply chain workshops hosted by the University of Cambridge. The discussion focused on India's unique capabilities to support every step of the smart protein value chain from farming to consumption. and how bilateral collaborations across R&D, tech and knowledge transfer, as well as funding and grants, can help advance plant-based, cultivated, and fermentation-based protein research, production, and adoption. Professor Helen Rogers, Head of International Business, Ohm University, Nuremberg, Germany,added,“It is exciting to explore joint research initiatives combining best practices from India's vegetarian tradition with European food supply chain networks and funding infrastructure.”



Experts from academia, startups, established companies, ingredient manufacturers, and ecosystem enablers including Reliance Industries Limited, HiMedia Labs, and startups such as Good Dot, MyoWorks, ProMeat, BioKraft Foods, and Terramatter participated in the dialogue, highlighting challenges across value addition, ingredient localisation, regulatory and IP roadblocks, funding instruments, and techno-commercialisation of research. Stakeholders also shared the opportunity for India to lead the world in sustainable protein production by leaning into indigenous ingredients like pulses and millets, leveraging the government's focus on reducing imports and expanding value-addition of agricultural produce for domestic and global markets, as well as the country's vision to achieve nutritional security and sustainable development goals. Mukesh Kumar, Head of Industrial Resilience Research Group, Institute for Manufacturing, University of Cambridge, echoed the sentiment, saying,“There are a lot of opportunities in India, and it is heartwarming to see how passionate the companies in India are about bringing smart protein to the masses.”



Mariel Alem Fonseca, President, University of Cambridge Alt Protein Project, concluded,“Collaboration on the alternative protein field is critical for building a resilient food system-one that ensures equal access to nutritious food, supports rural livelihoods and fair wages, protects nature, and is ethical and humane for everyone-regardless of species.” Emerging multidisciplinary fields, like alternative proteins, flourish when stakeholders have the opportunity to connect and collaborate. Working on setting up a global supply chain observatory, the University of Cambridge is committed to bridging the gap between Indian and European academic institutions, companies, industry associations, policymakers, and students who represent the future of research in this field.



The Good Food Institute India (GFI India) is the leading organisation and expert convening body for India's emerging smart protein sector. As part of an international network of organisations across the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Israel, Japan, and APAC, we are on a mission to build a secure, sustainable, and equitable global food system for all. Working alongside scientists, businesses, and policymakers, GFI India's team focuses on making alternative proteins delicious, affordable, and accessible. Leveraging India's unique strengths-indigenous crops and agrarian economy, low-cost technologies and infrastructure, abundant talent pool, and biomanufacturing prowess-we are pioneering an ecosystem that can put smart protein on every plate.



The European Sustainable Protein Research Network established by the University of Cambridge (UK), Anglia Ruskin University (UK), Ohm University (Germany), and International Hellenic University (Greece)] focuses on transforming the alternative protein (AP) supply chain. SPRN leverages interdisciplinary collaboration to enhance the scalability, resilience, and sustainability of protein sources alternative to traditional meat and dairy.



