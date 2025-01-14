RIIG Names University Of Virginia's Executive Director Of Public Safety To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Denver Riggleman, CEO of RIIGCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RIIG , an AI driven risk intelligence and cybersecurity solutions provider, announces the addition of Marvin“Ben" Haiman to its advisory board.Haiman was tapped to serve on the board for his vast experience in public safety. Currently, he is the Executive Director for the Center for Public Safety and Justice at the University of Virginia and an Assistant Professor. He is also a Visiting Fellow and Research Scholar with Rutger's University. In addition, Haiman served as the Chief of Staff for the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. where he oversaw daily operations of the Executive Office of the Chief of Police and was responsible for broad agency management and implementing strategic agency objectives.Previously, Haiman served as Director for the Homeland Security Advisory Council for the United States Department of Homeland Security, where he established several key task forces for the Secretary (e.g., Foreign Fighters, Integrity & Use of Force).Haiman graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a master's degree in management through the Police Executive Leadership Program. He earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics from the University of Iowa and received designation as a Certified Public Management Program through George Washington University, as well as certification in Strategic Project Management. Haiman is also a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security's Executive Leadership Program. He received recognition by the International Association of Chiefs of Police in 2020 as a 40 under 40 recipient and the prestigious Gary P. Hayes Award by the Police Executive Research Forum.“We are excited to welcome Ben to our advisory board,” said Denver Riggleman, CEO of RIIG.“With his remarkable background in public safety and proven leadership, Ben brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in helping RIIG tackle today's complex AI challenges. His insights will guide us in developing cutting-edge risk intelligence solutions that address evolving threats and empower organizations to stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic landscape.”Continues Riggleman,“We spent 2024 building a strong foundation by securing funding and assembling an exceptional board of advisors. As we move into 2025, we are excited to leverage these resources to expand our client base and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions. By providing high-quality, verifiable data and advanced intelligence solutions, we aim to ensure robust security and effective risk management for our clients.”Specializing in white hat data trust services, RIIG offers open-source intelligence solutions. With collaboration with public, private and academic partners, RIIG empowers organizations with high-quality, verifiable data and advanced intelligence solutions that enable robust security and effective risk management.Led by a team of industry professionals with deep expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis, RIIG's experienced leaders and skilled team members are committed to providing innovative solutions that address the complex challenges of today's ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.In December, RIIG appointed Cody Sanford and Dr. Philip Bourne to its advisory board. Sanford was previously T-Mobile's Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Product Officer while Dr. Bourne currently serves as the Founding Dean of the School of Data Science and Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Virginia.About RIIGRiggleman Information & Intelligence Group (RIIG) is dedicated to the advancement of organizational cybersecurity resilience and advanced threat detection. From real-time analytics to enhanced threat detection, risk management, and regulatory insights, RIIG's AI-powered solutions are designed to meet the unique security needs of businesses and organizations across all major industries around the world. To learn more about RIIG and its solutions, visit or follow them on LinkedIn .

