Better Business Bureau Sits Down With Nation's Leading Timeshare Exit Expert, Newton Group

With a rise in ads promoting "money-back guarantees," "legal help," "credit protection," or even "refunds from resorts," consumers often struggle to distinguish legitimate services from scams.

Newton warns of the pitfalls often associated with marketing promises and money-back guarantees commonly featured in timeshare exit advertising: "In the past few years, over 40 timeshare exit companies have shut down or filed for bankruptcy, leaving thousands of owners with unresolved timeshare contracts and no refunds from the exit company that failed them -despite the companies' written money-back guarantees."

Newton explained. "Many of these exit companies gain trust by advertising written 'money-back guarantees,' but these guarantees often serve more as a distraction from the actual services-or lack thereof-being provided."

Newton advises consumers to critically evaluate exit company services instead of being misled by promises like, "Don't worry about how we get you out – because if we can't, we'll give you your money back." This vague approach often leads to confusion and undesirable outcomes.

The Stakes Are High for Timeshare Owners

Newton revealed a stark reality: "55% of timeshare owners fail in their attempts to exit, and 1 in 4 of those failures occur due to hiring bad timeshare exit companies." These failures cost consumers millions annually, underlining the importance of carefully scrutinizing exit companies.

Shopping for Exit Companies

Newton advises consumers not to be swayed by flashy marketing or low prices. "Focus on the actual services the exit company offers, and ensure everything is in writing," he emphasized. "Not all exit services are equal. Understand the service first-then compare prices."

Legal Representation: A Must-Have Service

Newton emphasizes the critical importance of personal legal representation: "When you signed your timeshare contract, it became a legally binding document. Any exit company you consider must include personal legal representation for the timeshare owner as part of their service. Be cautious of exit companies with attorneys on staff or those who outsource to third-party law firms. These attorneys typically represent the exit company, not you (the timeshare owner), and are legally bound to prioritize the exit company's interests over anyone else. To safeguard your timeshare exit, it's essential to secure a letter of representation from an attorney explicitly stating they represent you (the timeshare owner). This is exactly what Newton Group provides for every client.

Critical Questions Answered

The interview addresses key questions, including:



What should the timeshare exit process look like?

What do consumers need to know to avoid timeshare exit scams?

Should owners simply stop paying to get out?

Are timeshare exit company money-back guarantees trustworthy?

Is the timeshare exit industry necessary? What if your parents own a timeshare?

Access Reliable Resources

Newton's advice is featured in The BBB Beacon Magazine and The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit, essential tools for timeshare owners seeking trustworthy guidance. Download your FREE copy of The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit and click HERE to watch the full BBB interview with Gordon Newton.

About Gordon Newton

Gordon Newton is widely recognized as the nation's leading timeshare exit expert. He has been quoted in esteemed publications such as S, Forbes, Better Business Bureau Beacon Magazine, Phoenix Magazine, Quicken and more. As a sought-after authority in the field of timeshare exit, he has also been interviewed by various TV programs, appearing on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and The Dave Ramsey Show.

As the Founder of Newton Group and Co-founding Partner of the nation's leading timeshare consumer rights law firm – Mr. Newton has significantly influenced the timeshare exit industry. He authored the Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit, a pivotal resource featured in Forbes, U.S. News, PHX Magazine and the Better Business Bureau's Beacon Magazine, garnering over 50,000 downloads. Newton Group has been an A+ BBB Accredited Business for more than a decade and has been named finalist for the prestigious BBB Torch Award For Ethics twice (2019 & 2022).

