Trailer And Cargo Container Tracking Report, 12 Edition: ORBCOMM, Nexxiot And Skybitz Remain Top Three In Terms Of Number Of Deployed Tracking Devices

Shipments of remote tracking systems with cellular or satellite communications capabilities for cargo carrying units reached 4 million units worldwide in 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2 percent, shipments are expected to reach 6.6 million units in 2028. During the same period, the installed base of tracking systems is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.0 percent from 11.1 million units at the end of 2023 to units by 2028.

In terms of the number of installed units, trailer tracking is the largest market segment, estimated to account for 45.8 percent of the total installed base of tracking devices in 2023. Intermodal container tracking is the second largest segment, accounting for 40.6% of the total installed base. The number of tracking devices installed on rail freight wagons, airfreight ULDs and pallets is substantially smaller. The market for tracking devices and real-time data loggers used for general cargo applications is set for rapid growth in the next few years as prices are expected to decrease and smart labels and other devices with a very small footprint are being introduced.

The number of active devices in use is forecasted to grow from 2.5 million devices in 2023 to 7.9 million devices at the end of 2028. Yearly device shipments in this category will grow from 8.8 million units in 2023 to reach 31.5 million units in 2028. Total revenues for tracking solutions for cargo carrying units and cargo reached € 2.1 billion in 2023. Growing at a CAGR of 10.2%, the total market value is forecasted to reach € 3.5 billion in 2028.

The market for trailer, container, rail freight wagon, ULD, pallet and general cargo tracking solutions is served by a wide range of players. Companies that offer solutions for cargo carrying units most often have their core focus on one application, e.g. trailer tracking, but have devices installed on several different asset types due to customer requirements. General cargo tracking solution providers are generally specialised in that market segment.

In terms of the number of deployed tracking devices, ORBCOMM is seen as the largest provider, having a significant installed base of both trailers and containers. ORBCOMM's total installed base reached close to 1.6 million units at the end of 2023. The second and third largest players - Nexxiot and SkyBitz - have reached installed bases of about 1.0 million and 750,000 tracking units respectively. Nexxiot has large installed bases of both containers and rail freight wagons while SkyBitz has the vast majority of its installed base on trailers.

Additional leading providers of trailer telematics solutions are Spireon, Samsara, BlackBerry, CalAmp, Motive, IdemTelematics, Powerfleet, Phillips Connect, Schmitz Cargobull, FleetPulse, SCALAR, TGI, EROAD, Axscend, Add Secure and Krone. Maersk has equipped its entire fleet of 360,000 reefer containers with tracking devices.

Other major players in the container tracking segment are Envotech, ZillionSource, Globe Tracker,Traxens, Giesecke+Devrient and Sensolus. In addition to Nexxiot, leading telematics players inthe rail industry are DOT Telematik and Systemtechnik, Amsted Rail, Siemens, SAVVY Telematic Systems, Cognid Telematik, Cargomon Systems and Intermodal Telematics. Sensitech (part ofCarrier), DeltaTrak, Tive, Controlant, Roambee, Frigga (Dewav Electronic Technology),Copeland and On Asset Intelligence are the leading providers of cargo tracking devices. Sensos and Trackonomy are also part of this segment, offering smart label solutions. Many cargo tracking players offer devices that can be used on all modes of transport, including air shipments. About 30 million intermodal containers, 15.7 million trailers, 5.5 million rail freight wagons and1.0 million air freight ULDs are in use worldwide today.

The penetration rate of tracking devices installed on these cargo carrying units amounts to only about 20 percent, indicating that there is still much room for growth. The analyst anticipates that the ongoing trend in the transport industry to invest in new digital solutions that increase visibility and security in the supply chain will continue and even accelerate in the next few years. The recent disruptions in the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Sea crisis and other major events have accentuated the need for real-time shipment data. Bolstered by new IoT communications technologies, solution providers are now able to design cost-effective tracking solutions that meet the needs of fleet and asset owners, transport companies, shippers and other stakeholders in the transport industry.

