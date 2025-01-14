Natalia Peart, Ph.D. Offers A New Life Instruction Manual For Uncertain Times

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natalia Peart, Ph.D. and Christopher Burge release "The New Life Blueprint" with Forbes Books.

“The New Life Blueprint: A 21st Century Guide to Success, Health, Wealth, and Happiness in a Complex World” by Natalia Peart, PhD is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“The New Life Blueprint: A 21st Century Guide to Success, Health, Wealth, and Happiness in a Complex World,” by Natalia Peart, Ph.D. with Christopher Burge, is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business publishing imprint of Forbes. This groundbreaking guide is available today on Amazon .The world has changed more in the last few years than in the previous fifty. People of all ages and income levels now face pervasive economic worries, from the high cost of living to inflation and the threat of layoffs. These worries have left many feeling vulnerable in their careers, finances, and lives.We're also dealing with many big shifts and disruptions happening one right after the other or all at once. The epidemics of stress and burnout, as well as the rising anxiety, loneliness, and other mental health struggles, speak to the constant mental and emotional challenges we face.“Traditionally, success was a straightforward formula: get a degree, land a job, work hard, and enjoy the rewards, " Dr. Peart said.“But now, this is a more complex world with constant change and disruption as the norm, so the strategies that once promised a clear path to the American Dream, like pursuing a conventional education or climbing the company ladder, no longer guarantee success or even continual progress toward our goals.”Many of us find ourselves unprepared and uncertain since the old life blueprint and instructions for living a good life no longer apply.Peart and Burge respond to this challenge by reinventing the old blueprint into a modern-era career, mental, financial, and lifestyle blueprint. Their new roadmap provides readers with the instructions and guidance they need to equip and prepare themselves to navigate their professional and personal lives, build resilience in constant uncertainty, and achieve the sustainable success, health, wealth, and happiness they seek."The New Life Blueprint" is important because it captures the urgency and necessity for a redefined approach to living in a complex world, making the central idea timely and impactful. Readers will also close the book armed with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to navigate their lives amidst ongoing changes and uncertainties.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorsDr. Natalia Peart, the CEO and founder of Blueprint Global, LLC, is a psychologist, business consultant, and best-selling author. She has worked as a clinical psychologist, a leadership consultant for Fortune 1000 companies and small businesses, and a nonprofit CEO. She is the author of Future Proofed : The New Rules of Success in Work & Life for Our Modern World and has been featured in media outlets like Harvard Business Review, Forbes, and the Wall Street Journal. A presenter at SXSW 2021, she holds a BA in psychology from Brown University and a PhD in clinical psychology from the University of Maryland. She also served on the Federal Reserve Board, 10th District.Christopher Burge is the COO and co-founder of Blueprint Global, LLC. Prior to this role, he enjoyed a successful career as a Wall Street executive.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.Media ContactAnnie LaGreca, ...

Annie LaGreca

Advantage Books

+1 843-414-5600

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.