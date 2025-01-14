Film About National Hero Hokuma Aliyeva To Be Shot
Laman Ismayilova
Secretary of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, Honored Artist,
director, and screenwriter Ziya Shikhlinsky is preparing to shoot a
new film, Azernews reports.
The short documentary film will tell the story of Hokuma
Aliyeva-a flight attendant on the Embraer 190 plane that crashed in
the city of Aktau on December 25, 2024.
In the near future, filming of the short documentary dedicated
to Hokuma Aliyeva is planned.
The artistic director of the film is the chairman of the
Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, People's Artist Rasim Balayev, while
the script and direction are handled by Ziya Shikhlinsky, with
cinematography by member of the board of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers
Union, Honored Artist Adil Abbasov.
It is worth noting that by the decree of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 29, 2024, for
her high professionalism, courage, and selflessness displayed while
performing her official duties and saving the lives of passengers
during the crash of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of the
Closed Joint-Stock Company "Azerbaijan Airlines" on the Baku-Grozny
route, Hokuma Aliyeva Jalil gizi was posthumously awarded the title
of "National Hero of Azerbaijan."
