Film About National Hero Hokuma Aliyeva To Be Shot

Secretary of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, Honored Artist, director, and screenwriter Ziya Shikhlinsky is preparing to shoot a new film, Azernews reports.

The short documentary film will tell the story of Hokuma Aliyeva-a flight attendant on the Embraer 190 plane that crashed in the city of Aktau on December 25, 2024.

In the near future, filming of the short documentary dedicated to Hokuma Aliyeva is planned.

The artistic director of the film is the chairman of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, People's Artist Rasim Balayev, while the script and direction are handled by Ziya Shikhlinsky, with cinematography by member of the board of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, Honored Artist Adil Abbasov.

It is worth noting that by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 29, 2024, for her high professionalism, courage, and selflessness displayed while performing her official duties and saving the lives of passengers during the crash of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of the Closed Joint-Stock Company "Azerbaijan Airlines" on the Baku-Grozny route, Hokuma Aliyeva Jalil gizi was posthumously awarded the title of "National Hero of Azerbaijan."