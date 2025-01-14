Santos Bolsters Midfield With Thaciano Signing

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos Club has strengthened its squad by acquiring midfielder Thaciano from Bahia. The 29-year-old player inked a contract that extends until the end of 2028.



This move marks Thaciano's return to Santos, where he previously played for the B team. Thaciano's arrival adds depth to Santos' midfield. He joins after a productive season at Bahia, where he featured in 60 matches.



The midfielder started 54 games, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists. These numbers highlight his potential impact for Santos. The club wasted no time in registering Thaciano . He is now eligible to play under coach Pedro Caixinha's guidance.



Thaciano had already been training with the squad before the official announcement. This early integration could prove beneficial for team chemistry. Thaciano's career has seen him play for several clubs.



He has experience with Grêmio, Turkish side Altay, and Boa Esporte. His first stint at Santos in 2016-2017 was brief and limited to the B team. Now, he returns with more experience and a chance to prove himself at the top level.





Santos FC's Ambitious 2025 Season

Santos has been active in the transfer market. Thaciano is their fourth signing for the 2025 season. The club has also brought in defenders Luisão and Zé Ivaldo, along with right-back Leo Godoy.



Rumors suggest that strikers Tiquinho Soares and Álvaro Barreal may soon join the ranks. The timing of Thaciano's arrival is crucial. Santos kicks off their 2025 campaign on Thursday against Mirassol in the Campeonato Paulista.



The match will take place at Vila Belmiro stadium at 21:30 local time. Fans eagerly await to see if Thaciano will make his debut in this opening fixture. This signing reflects Santos' ambition for the upcoming season.



By securing experienced players like Thaciano, the club aims to compete at the highest level. The midfielder's versatility and goal-scoring ability could prove valuable assets as Santos pursues success in various competitions.

