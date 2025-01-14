Hellboy: The Crooked Man OTT Release Date When And Where To Watch Superhero Horror Film

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hellboy: The Crooked Man OTT release date: The wait is over for all horror movie buffs, as 'Hellboy: The Crooked Man', a superhero horror film, is all set for its OTT release in India. This marks the fourth live-action instalment in the Hellboy film franchise.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man - when and where to watch

'Hellboy: The Crooked Man' will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play from January 17, 2025. This OTT release is designed to expand its reach, particularly among fans of the Hellboy franchise.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man movie revolves around defying the forces of evil. Set in the 1950s, it follows rookie BPRD agent Bobbie Jo Song, who finds herself in a dangerous predicament when tasked with transporting a spider to the BPRD.

To confront the malevolent Crooked Man, who has come to Earth to collect souls for Satan, she must seek Hellboy's help.





Hellboy: The Crooked Man cast

Hellboy: The Crooked Man, which is all set for its OTT release on January 17, features Jack Kesy in the role of Hellboy, who is a heroic demon raised by humans. Powerful, kind, and employed by the government agency named BPRD, Hellboy is often tasked with missions and assignments involving paranormal creatures and phenomena.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is inspired by Mike Mignola's iconic Dark Horse Comics character Hellboy. Produced by Millennium Media, Dark Horse Entertainment, Nu Boyana Film Studios, and Campbell Grobman Films, this marks the fourth live-action film in the Hellboy franchise and the second reboot of the original series.

Brian Taylor adapted Mignola's The Crooked Man limited series and directed the film, co-writing the screenplay with Christopher Golden. The cast features Jefferson White and Adeline Rudolph, in addition to Jack Kesy in the lead role.

