Kerala Teenager Sexual Assault: Court Records Statement, 44 Accused Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 14 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, has arrested 44 people so far, its chief Ajitha Begum said on Tuesday.

"There are two accused who are now abroad and another 13 more who have to be arrested. The investigation is going in a fast-paced manner and all will be arrested at the earliest,” the SIT chief said.

On Tuesday, the victim's statement was recorded before a magistrate near here.

The SIT has started proceedings for issuance of a red corner notice to ensure the two accused who are abroad are brought back here.

So far 31 cases have been registered across five police stations.

The victim, reportedly assaulted by 59 people, has disclosed shocking details that have led to significant progress in the investigation.

The long list of the accused was traced by the SIT by analysing the victim's diary and her father's mobile phone, which she had been using.

The arrested individuals include three minors and four students preparing for their Class 12 final examinations next month. Most of the arrested are aged between 17 and 28.

According to the victim's statement, she was exploited at various locations, including secluded rubber plantations, vehicles, and other spots within the district.

The assaults reportedly began when she was 13 years old and were perpetrated by acquaintances, coaches, senior sportsmen, and others, exploiting her role as a sportswoman. She was taken to various locations in vehicles and subjected to abuse.

The case came to light during a counselling session organized by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after her teachers reported behavioural changes in her. During the session, she disclosed the extent of her abuse. The CWC then referred the case to the Pathanamthitta district police chief. FIRs have been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case has drawn widespread attention, reminiscent of other high-profile sexual assault cases in Kerala, including the Suryanelli, Vithura, and Kozhikode incidents.