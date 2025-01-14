Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal Fly Kites In Clear Sky On Makar Sankranti

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) superstar Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in 'Singham Again', is celebrating Makar Sankranti with Paresh Rawal while shooting for his upcoming movie 'Bhooth Bangla'.

On Tuesday, the took to his Instagram, and shared a in which he could be seen flying a kite, while Paresh Rawal holds the manjha.

He wrote in the caption,“Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend @pareshrawalofficial. Here's to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu”.

For 'Bhooth Bangla', the superstar has joined forces with Priyadarshan and Paresh Rawal. They have delivered several blockbusters and cult films together including the fan favourite 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Garam Masala' and others.

'Bhooth Bangla' promises to be a perfect blend of thrills and laughter, as the film explores the haunted house genre with a comedic twist. Akshay, known for his impeccable comic timing, is expected to bring his magic charm to the character, while Priyadarshan's direction is anticipated to give the film a fresh, engaging vibe. The Jaipur schedule is expected to include several outdoor shoots in the city's iconic locales, adding a rich cultural backdrop to the film.

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Bhooth Bangla' is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.

'Bhooth Bangla' is set to arrive in cinemas on April 2, 2026.

Earlier, Akshay took some time off from his busy schedule to spend time with his family as he flew down to Jaipur with his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, and daughter Nitara to celebrate the New Year. A video of Akshay's fun family time has surfaced on social media.