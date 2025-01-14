Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Jharkhand Sisters Find Unique Solution For Safety

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Maha Kumbh, the largest spiritual gathering in the world began on January 13 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Devortees and akharas in huge numbers reached the city to take holy dip on this auspcious time.

Two sisters Gita and Lalita from Jharkhand caught attention as they took story line of 'Kumbh ke mele mein bichde bhai' quite literally. The duo were seen walking together with their hands tied together with a red ribbon, following each other wherever the other went. While speaking to NDTV, Gita said in Hindi,“Yeh hamari suraksha ke liye hai. Humlog bichade na jaye. Kumbh mein hamesha sunane mein ata hai ke sab bichade hi rahe hai" (This (tied ribbons) is for our safety, so that we don't separate. We always hear many people separate due to the crowd in the Kumbh).





Two sisters Gita and Lalita from Jharkhand at Mahakumbh (Screengrab from NDTV videos)

The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

During the Mahakumbh , devotees gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26

Today, i.e. on January 14, the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 is being performed on Makar Sankranti. Several Akharas reached the Sangam to took the holy bath.

While speaking to news agency ANI, DGP Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar said,“By 7 AM 98 lakhs 20 thousand people have taken bath and by now the numbers might have crossed one crore mark.”

In a post on X, CM Yogi described this sacred event as a living testament to India's eternal culture and faith.

"This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!" he said.