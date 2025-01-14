(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Animal Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 2102.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World

(ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, France, Japan, Canada,

India, South Korea, and Italy Key companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio X Diagnostics SA,

BioNote Inc., Ellie Diagnostics, Eurofins Scientific

SE, Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH, FUJIFILM

Holdings Corp., Galaxy Diagnostics, Heska Corp.,

IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Mars Inc., Neogen Corp.,

Randox Laboratories Ltd., Secure Diagnostics Pvt.

Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics

Co. Ltd, Teco Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher

Scientific Inc., Vimian Group AB, and Zoetis Inc.

Market Driver

The Animal Health Diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on preventive healthcare and pet humanization. Complete blood count (CBC) tests for animals, especially dogs, are becoming increasingly popular for diagnosing various conditions like diabetes and age-related diseases. Molecular diagnostics, including biomarkers and immunodiagnostic tests, are also gaining traction in veterinary medicine. Technological advancements, such as portable diagnostic devices and imaging modalities, are improving diagnostic accuracy. The regulatory environment is evolving to support the medicalization rate of animals, with an increasing number of diagnostic laboratories and diagnostic laboratory services offering a wide range of tests, from clinical chemistry and hematology to immunodiagnostic tests and reagents. The rise of pet insurance and the growing pet population are driving demand for diagnostics in companion animal health. Livestock and production animals are also benefiting from advanced diagnostics for diseases like arboviral diseases and food-borne diseases. Instruments, consumables, and point-of-care diagnostics are key areas of investment for companies in this market. The focus on early detection and accurate diagnosis is expected to continue, with a growing emphasis on emerging diseases and modern lifestyles.



Animal health companies are collaborating with tech startups to integrate technology into the pet and livestock sectors. IoT technology, specifically health monitors, is revolutionizing animal healthcare by collecting and analyzing large data sets. In the pet industry, there is increasing demand for health monitors, wearable activity trackers, and remote video engagement. Livestock monitoring solutions offer real-time data analytics for feeding and healthcare interventions. This data-driven approach empowers veterinarians and animal owners with valuable insights for informed decision-making.



Market

Challenges



The Animal Health Diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on preventive healthcare for pets and production animals. Complete blood count (CBC) and clinical chemistry tests are commonly used for diagnosing various animal diseases, including diabetes in dogs and age-related conditions. Molecular diagnostics, such as immunodiagnostic tests and PCR-based assays, are gaining popularity for their ability to detect biomarkers for diseases like cancer and zoonotic diseases. The regulatory environment for animal diagnostics is complex, with stringent regulations for veterinary medicine and diagnostic laboratories. Technological advancements, including portable diagnostic devices and imaging modalities, are improving diagnostic accuracy and accessibility. The pet humanization trend is driving pet care spending, particularly for companion animal diagnostics. Production animals, such as livestock and dairy products, are also benefiting from diagnostic advancements, with a focus on early detection and prevention of food-borne diseases like campylobacteriosis. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing medicalization rate, emerging diseases, and modern lifestyles. Key players in the market include manufacturers of instruments, reagents, and consumables for diagnostics, as well as diagnostic laboratory services. The veterinary diagnostics market is experiencing a shift towards advanced technologies such as molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, and advanced imaging modalities. While these technologies offer greater accuracy and sensitivity, they come with significant investments. Equipment costs, maintenance expenses, and consumable expenses are higher compared to traditional diagnostic methods. Compliance with quality assurance standards and regulatory requirements adds to the expenses. Overhead costs, including facility rent or mortgage, utilities, insurance, and administrative costs, are also substantial. Veterinary diagnostic laboratories must balance these investments with the need to provide accurate and reliable diagnostic results to their clients.

Segment Overview



This animal health diagnostics market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Companion 1.2 Livestock



2.1 Veterinary hospitals

2.2 Veterinary clinics 2.3 Diagnostic centers



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Companion-

The pet ownership trend in the US is on the rise, with over three-fifths of households owning one or more companion animals. These pets bring joy and companionship to their owners, creating a strong emotional bond. As pet owners prioritize their animals' health, routine diagnostic screenings and preventive measures have become common practices. This proactive approach to animal healthcare goes beyond illness diagnosis, with a focus on early detection and wellness monitoring. The prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and age-related conditions in companion animals necessitates accurate and timely diagnostic testing. This growing need for precise animal health diagnostics is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Animal Health Diagnostics market encompasses a range of products and services aimed at identifying and preventing diseases in animals. This includes veterinary diagnostics software for data management and analysis, pet health monitoring solutions, and veterinary laboratory services offering advanced diagnostic testing. Veterinary diagnostics standards ensure accuracy and consistency in testing methods. Companion animal diagnostics and livestock diagnostics cater to different sectors, with point-of-care diagnostics enabling quick results at the veterinarian's office. Veterinary diagnostics training and consulting provide expertise to veterinary professionals. Personalized veterinary medicine relies on diagnostics for customized treatment plans. Pet health diagnostics and veterinary diagnostic services are essential for maintaining animal wellbeing. Animal disease prevention and surveillance rely on diagnostics for early detection and control. Veterinary diagnostic research drives innovation in animal health care, addressing the evolving needs of companion animals and livestock.

Market Research Overview

The Animal Health Diagnostics market encompasses various diagnostic techniques used in veterinary medicine to prevent, identify, and manage animal diseases. These diagnostics include Complete Blood Count (CBC), clinical chemistry, hematology, immunodiagnostic tests, molecular diagnostics, and diagnostic imaging. Preventive healthcare is a significant trend in animal health, with an increasing focus on early detection of conditions like diabetes in dogs and age-related diseases in pets due to pet humanization. Technological advancements have led to the development of portable diagnostic devices, point-of-care diagnostics, and instruments for veterinary use. Regulatory environment and medicalization rate are crucial factors shaping the market. Biomarkers play a vital role in diagnostic accuracy for various animal diseases, including cancer and zoonotic diseases. The pet population's growth, pet care spending, and increasing pet insurance coverage are driving demand for veterinary diagnostics. Livestock diagnostics are essential for production animals, ensuring food safety through the detection of food-borne diseases like campylobacteriosis. Emerging diseases and modern lifestyles are also significant factors influencing the market. Reagents, consumables, and diagnostic laboratory services are integral components of the animal health diagnostics market.

