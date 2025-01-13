Partner Real Estate Secures Exclusive Alliance With EZ Home Search: A Game-Changer For Agents In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partner is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with EZ Home Search, the nationwide cutting-edge real estate renowned for transforming the home-buying and selling experience. Starting in 2025, all buyer, seller, and cash offer inquiries from EZ Home Search in Los Angeles County, Ventura County, and San Bernardino County will be directed exclusively to Partner Real Estate agents.This landmark agreement is one of the many strategic alliances Partner Real Estate has secured, creating an unmatched overflow of business opportunities for its agents. The exclusivity with EZ Home Search positions Partner Real Estate as the go-to brokerage for thousands of motivated buyers and sellers in Southern California.A Competitive Edge for Partner Real Estate Agents“This is a monumental win for our agents,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate.“In today's competitive market, having access to high-quality leads directly from a trusted platform like EZ Home Search gives our agents a significant advantage. It's another example of how we are investing in our team to ensure their success and long-term growth.”By exclusively connecting with EZ Home Search, Partner Real Estate agents gain access to a steady stream of high-intent buyers, sellers, and cash offer opportunities. This partnership aligns with the company's ongoing mission to provide industry-leading tools, resources, and strategic collaborations that empower agents to achieve extraordinary results.About EZ Home SearchEZ Home Search offers a streamlined, transparent, and uncompromising platform for discovering real estate. Unlike traditional listing sites, EZ Home Search delivers up-to-the-minute property listings tailored to the user's preferences and connects clients directly with vetted local professionals-never selling user data to the highest bidder.Founded by real estate innovator Preston Guyton, EZ Home Search has redefined the real estate experience. With over 20 years of expertise in real estate and construction, Guyton's platform combines cutting-edge technology, local market knowledge, and a commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients and brokerages alike.A New Era of Opportunity for Southern California Real EstateAs Partner Real Estate enters 2025, this partnership underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence. Combined with other exclusive tools and resources, the alliance with EZ Home Search cements Partner Real Estate's position as the brokerage of choice for agents seeking unrivaled opportunities and support.For more information about Partner Real Estate, visitAbout Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is a forward-thinking brokerage committed to empowering agents and providing exceptional service to buyers and sellers. Through innovative systems, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge technology, Partner Real Estate creates opportunities that drive results and transform lives.

