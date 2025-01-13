Mary Alexander & Associates Files Second Lawsuit Against Dr. William Moore Thompson And Hoag Memorial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates filed a second lawsuit against disgraced Dr. William Moore Thompson and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian alleging sexual batter, sexual harassment, gender violence and more.

The plaintiff in this matter (John Doe to keep his name anonymous) saw Dr. Thompson between December 2021 and July 2022. He saw the doctor to get for a wound on his leg which he believed was related to a blood infection. However, instead of treating the plaintiff's medical issues, Dr. Thompson is alleged to have exploited John Doe's vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification.

According to the complaint, Dr. Thomson :



Created a sexualized tone to his appointments

Repeatedly performed examinations which involved touching and manipulating John Doe's penis and testicles which was not medically necessary

Made various sexually charged comments

Describing sexual encounters involving other men in graphic detail Insisted on a prostate exam which was not medically necessary

Upon the request for an unnecessary prostate exam, John Doe terminated treatment with Dr. Thompson that day.

On September 20, 2023, Dr. Thompson was arrested at his Newport Beach medical practice for sexually assault nine patients between 2016-2020. The Orange County District Attorney's Office charged him with several felonies:



14 felony counts of sexual penetration by fraud

3 felony counts of sexual penetration by fraud

3 counts of sexual battery by fraud

2 counts of forcible oral copulation 1 count of felony sexual battery.

"Dr. Thompson preyed upon men who were in extremely vulnerable positions," said doctor sex abuse attorney Mary Alexander. "Many of these patients sought the doctor's care for serious medical issues, and not only did he fail to properly treat them, he sexually abused and assaulted them. It's disgusting behavior and both the doctor and Hoah Memorial need to be held accountable."

The case is John Doe A.U. v. Dr. William Moore Thompson, IV, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Orange County Superior Court, Case No. 30-2024-01450837-CU-PO-CJC.

