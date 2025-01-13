One Week Update: California Animal Shelters Come Together To Help People, Pets Impacted By LA Fires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

1,400 Pets Awaiting Relocation: Adoption, monetary donations best ways to help

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

California's of nearly 300 animal shelters and organizations

are banding together to support families and animals impacted by the devastating Los Angeles fires. Nearly one week since the first fires, the situation remains critical:



Thousands of animals have entered shelters needing housing, care, and medical attention. Pasadena Humane Society has taken in 500 animals and counting.

Pasadena Humane Society , Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Contro l, and Los Angeles Animal Services are leading efforts in the Los Angeles area.

To meet the needs of incoming animals, these agencies must move adoptable pets to free resources for fire victims. Lost and found pets should stay local to reunite with families. California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals) members are working to transfer adoptable pets to other regions. Dozens of shelters, and out-of-state organizations, have accepted hundreds of pets. Pasadena Humane relocated all adoptable pets, and similar efforts continue with LA shelters.

"We are profoundly grateful to our CalAnimals member organizations for their swift action to support their colleagues in the Los Angeles area. Ensuring there are adequate resources for people and pets is a heavy lift in the best of circumstances, and during emergencies like this, the important work being done would not be possible without effective collaboration," said Jill Tucker, CEO of CalAnimals. "We extend our gratitude to The Humane Society of the United States for its generous multi-year grant that continues to support our disaster preparedness and response efforts in California."

How Best to Help



Monetary donations to Los Angeles area shelters

(Pasadena Humane Society , Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Contro l, and Los Angeles Animal Services ).

Avoid dropping off unsolicited items or visiting shelters without contacting them first.

Check shelter websites/social media for supply needs and drop-off locations. Adopt or foster pets outside LA to help shelters accommodate the 1,400+ pets awaiting relocation, freeing space for displaced pets. Find your local shelter at

CalAnimals .

Resources for People and Pets Impacted by Fires



Visit official communication channels from your local agency for updates. Pasadena Humane Society , Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Contro l, and Los Angeles Animal Services post evacuation centers and resources.

Lost or found a pet? Use these resources:



I Lost My Pet - Pasadena Humane



If You Lost Your Pet - Animal Care and Control

Lost Pets - LA Animal Services Learn how to prepare for emergencies at Ready/pets .

"Despite the immense devastation and heartbreak we are witnessing, Los Angeles will rise, just as a Phoenix rises from the ashes," said Ryan Soulsby, CalAnimals' Disaster Program Manager, who is leading the emergency efforts for the agency.

The California Animal Welfare Association ("CalAnimals") formed in 2018 through a merger between California's statewide animal-welfare associations: California Animal Control Directors Association (CACDA) and State Humane Association of California (SHAC). CalAnimals supports the success of animal welfare organizations and shelters in meeting the needs of animals and people in their communities. Programs include trainings, conferences, certifications, disaster response, leadership, legislative advocacy, and more. Visit



to learn more.

