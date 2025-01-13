PM Opens Z-Morh

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Prime Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, on Monday, marking a significant milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's infrastructure development. Z-Morh project comprises a 6.5-km tunnel, a 6-km approach road, two major bridges and one minor bridge. It includes a 14.15-km tunnel, an 18-km approach road between Z-Morh and Zoji-la tunnel as a single integrated package, besides carriageway, two snow galleries, four major bridges and 18 avalanche-protection dams.

Though the work on the tunnel

had been ongoing for several years, it came to a sudden stop in September 2018 after the non-banking finance company IL&FS that financed it went bust. However, in January NHIDCL awarded

the Z-Morh Tunnel to APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway Pvt Ltd

An all-weather road has become critical for India's access to Ladakh in recent years, more so in the wake of new developments along the LAC with China. In the absence of a tunnel, the road to Ladakh remains buried under 10 feet of snow in winter, disconnecting the region from the rest of the country for six months.

That said, the prime minister's inauguration of the project was a big occasion.

Accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Modi highlighted the project's strategic importance and potential to boost tourism.“This tunnel is a testament to India's commitment to modern infrastructure and development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he remarked. As the PM rightly said the tunnel has both economic and strategic dimensions: It is poised to transform Sonamarg into a year-round destination, bolstering winter tourism and local economic development. Strategically, it strengthens connectivity to Ladakh, crucial for both civilian and military movement.

With CM Abdullah also broaching the statehood issue,in his speech on the occasion the tunnel inauguration acquired a political dimension. In response, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.“This is Modi, and he keeps his promises. The right things will happen at the right time,” he said, without directly addressing the statehood demand. This was a reiteration of the

PM's oft-repeated assurance about the restoration of statehood to J&K“at an appropriate time.” What, however, the central government has not given so far is a timeline. So, there is a section of people in J&K who believe that statehood might take longer than expected. There is thus an urgent need for a timeline.

The crown of India, as the Prime Minister aptly described Jammu and Kashmir, will shine brightest when its people are politically and economically empowered and their dignity upheld.

