DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Exostar, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Exostar, LLC. Exostar learned certain personal information on its was accessible to unauthorized actors on or about November 22, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About Exostar, LLC.

Exostar, a Virginia-based software development company, provides a comprehensive serving over 200,000 businesses and organizations. Its client base spans diverse sectors, including aerospace, defense, life sciences, healthcare, and financial services.

What happened?

On or about November 22, 2024, Exostar discovered that certain data had been exposed through a third-party system. The company initiated an investigation and confirmed that between October 16, 2023, and April 11, 2024, an unauthorized third party may have viewed and obtained sensitive personal information. This information may have included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, account numbers, credit/debit card numbers, and other personal identifying information. Exostar began mailing data breach notification letters to affected individuals on December 23, 2024.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Exostar data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.