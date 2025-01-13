Caesarstone Ranked America's Most Trusted Countertop Brand, According To Lifestory Research 2025 Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Countertop Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Caesarstone has been recognized as the most trusted countertop brand in the United States, according to the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Countertop Study. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 103.8, Caesarstone topped the list of popular countertop brands, earning the highest trust rating among consumers.Based on 3,930 opinions of people surveyed over the past 12 months, the study identifies Caesarstone as the leading brand in the countertop category. The study's rankings include the most prominent countertop brands in the market – Caesarstone, Silestone, Cambria, Corian, Staron, Wilsonart, and Formica.The study found that consumers considering the purchase of new countertops for their home prioritize a variety of key features. Durability and resistance to wear and tear are top concerns, as buyers want countertops that can withstand daily use, heat, and moisture. Aesthetic appeal also plays a significant role, with many consumers seeking materials that complement their home's style, whether through color, texture, or finish. Ease of maintenance is another important factor, as homeowners prefer countertops that are easy to clean and require minimal upkeep. Additionally, sustainability is gaining importance, with more consumers opting for eco-friendly materials that align with their values. Cost-effectiveness and long-term value also influence purchasing decisions, as many buyers are looking for the best balance of quality and price.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

