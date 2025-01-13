Inventhelp Inventor Develops Disposable Covering For Stethoscopes (BDH-357)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse, and I thought there could be a simple sterile accessory for use with stethoscopes," said an inventor, from Glen

Burnie, Md., "so I invented the STETHO - GLOVE. My design protects the area of the diagnostic tool that comes in contact with patients."

The invention provides a new accessory for use with a stethoscope. In doing so, it ensures that a clean stethoscope is readily available. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions. It also helps reduce the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for health care facilities.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-357, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

