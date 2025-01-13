15Th IRENA Assembly To Set Energy Transition Narrative For 2025  

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – As the first international meeting of the year, the IRENA Assembly will address pressing energy transition challenges and assess collective progress towards UAE Consensus goals

ABU DHABI, UAE – The 15th Session of the International Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly convened, January 12, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, marking the first international energy meeting of the year. Under the theme 'Accelerating the Renewable Energy Transition – The Way Forward,' the two-day meetings will bring together ministers and high-level delegates from IRENA's 170 Member States, academia, development banks, CEOs and youth to enhance wider, cross-sectoral collaboration on the energy transition.

Key discussions will focus on tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, enhancing ambition in Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0), supporting transitions in emerging economies, and leveraging innovative financial flows in developing countries.

“The world is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by a shifting geopolitical landscape and technological breakthroughs such as artificial intelligence,” said IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera.“Amid these changes, renewables must remain a top global priority as the most effective way to keep climate and sustainable development goals within reach. The 15th IRENA Assembly provides a critical platform to navigate the energy transition, explore emerging opportunities, and identify actionable priorities for 2025 and beyond.”

“No country, regardless of its size, can achieve this transition alone. The energy transition is a shared responsibility, requiring unity and collective action,” said H.E. Bojan Kumer, Slovenia's minister of the environment, climate and energy.“Slovenia firmly believes in the potential for collaboration, as we all face common challenges in achieving a just, inclusive, and competitive energy future and enhancing climate ambition. As the 15th IRENA assembly president, Slovenia is committed to fostering dialogue and partnerships that unlock the vast potential of renewables, ensuring they remain at the heart of decarbonization efforts worldwide.”

“For 15 years, the UAE has proudly hosted IRENA, providing a global platform for the critical dialogues and collaborations needed to drive the energy transition forward at pace and scale,” said H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak, minister of climate change and environment of the UAE.“As a nation at the forefront of driving this transition, we are committed to leading by example, by investing in renewable energy innovations, advancing smarter grid technologies, and championing solutions to address and overcome the unfolding climate crisis. The 15th IRENA General Assembly is an opportunity to demonstrate the power of international cooperation in shaping a sustainable and resilient future, with the UAE remaining a steadfast partner and catalyst for global energy security and sustainability.”

Given the urgent need for political momentum and international cooperation, several Ministerial and High-level were held yesterday, on Pre-Assembly Day, January 11, 2025, to facilitate interaction among decision-makers and inform the future work of the Agency.

The 15th IRENA Assembly also kick-starts the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), taking place from January 12–18 in Abu Dhabi, where heads of state, ministers, high-level delegates, and experts will meet to accelerate the world's sustainability efforts.

