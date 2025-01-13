The Felinevma And Everycat Health Foundation Partner To Award Scholarships For Future Leaders In Feline Medicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two scholarships will support veterinary students passionate about advancing feline through and research

BRIDGEWATER; WYCKOFF, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) and the EveryCat Health Foundation are excited to announce the availability of two scholarships, each worth $5,000, for veterinary students enrolled in accredited veterinary colleges or in the United States or Canada. These scholarships aim to support and encourage students interested in pursuing careers in feline medicine or clinical scientific research related to felines.

Eligible candidates are third- or fourth-year veterinarian students (Classes of 2025 and 2026). The scholarships will be awarded based on several criteria, including academic achievement, financial need, leadership skills, and excellence in feline medicine. Scholarship recipients will also receive a complimentary registration (including the Pre-conference Day) to the 2025 FelineVMA Annual Conference held September 12-15 in Portland, OR, and a travel stipend of up to $500.

“We are deeply committed to fostering the next generation of feline-focused veterinary professionals," said Heather O'Steen, CAE, FelineVMA CEO. "By partnering with EveryCat Health Foundation, we can provide meaningful opportunities for veterinary students to advance their knowledge and passion for feline medicine. Together, we are investing in the future of feline health and wellbeing.”

To apply for the scholarships, students must complete a short application form available on either the EveryCat Health Foundation or the FelineVMA websites. Applicants must answer two essay questions detailing their interests and background in feline health and wellbeing and their goals for pursuing feline medicine or clinical scientific research. A Scholarship Task Force, comprised of EveryCat Health Foundation and FelineVMA volunteers, will review the applications and select the scholarship recipients.

“This partnership with the FelineVMA aligns perfectly with our mission to improve feline health through education and scientific discovery," said Jackie Jaakola, Executive Director of EveryCat Health Foundation. "By supporting students who share our passion for advancing feline research, we hope to inspire groundbreaking contributions that will benefit cats worldwide.”

The deadline to apply and submit the supplementary documents is 11:59 pm EDT on March 21, 2025. The scholarship recipients will be notified of their award by May 1, 2025.

Both organizations provide valuable resources for students in addition to their scholarship offerings. The FelineVMA Student Chapter Program offers veterinary students a complimentary FelineVMA membership valid until graduation, the ability to take the Cat Friendly Certificate Program for free, and unlimited access to the FelineVMA eLearning Center, home to over 75 on-demand webinars. EveryCat Health Foundation also offers numerous educational resources and information regarding research grant awards on its website.

Visit the FelineVMA or EveryCat Health Foundation websites to find the instructions and apply for the scholarships.

###

About EveryCat Health Foundation

EveryCat Health Foundation is the world's only nonprofit focused solely on funding feline health studies. Nearly 200 million cats bring joy to their companions across the world. Though cat ownership keeps growing, feline health research remains underfunded compared to many other animals. Since 1968, EveryCat Foundation has awarded over $11 million in grants for groundbreaking cat health research at more than 30 partner institutions worldwide. This funding is made possible through the support of dedicated donors and partners. Research supported by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing educational resources that improve treatment of common feline health problems and prevent many diseases. Grants are reviewed and awarded with the help of the foundation's expert Scientific Review Committee. For further information, visit .

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets

