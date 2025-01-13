(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lifesight's latest launch announcement highlights a new Unified Reporting module within its that layers the incrementality-based marketing reports on top of business intelligence to drive decisions that deliver growth and profitability. This approach will help marketers move away from commonly practiced predictive analytics to a more advanced prescriptive approach.

Marketers often suffer from data fragmentation challenges and reliance on vanity metrics due to inaccurate attribution models, leading to misinformed strategies and guesswork. Moreover, the conventional reporting tools depend on platform-reported data, which may not accurately reflect performance due to inherent biases or measurement errors, further exacerbating these challenges.

Lifesight also introduced Marketing Intelligence Agent (MIA) - The world's first marketing intelligence agent that is purpose-built to analyze, answer and recommend actions to its user via a chat interface. By leveraging advanced prescriptive analytics, the system identifies optimization opportunities across channels and provides data-backed recommendations for campaign improvements. This intelligence extends to budget allocation, ensuring marketing resources are distributed for maximum impact.

Looking ahead, Lifesight also plans to announce a lineup of AI agents that autonomously execute marketing actions based on real-time insights. Whether it's reallocating budget across channels, pausing underperforming campaigns, or optimizing creative elements, MIAs enable marketers to act instantly on data, reducing manual effort and improving efficiency.

"Today's marketers need more than just insights-they need intelligent, real-time actions," said Tobin Thomas, CEO of Lifesight. "With our Unified Reporting Platform and the launch of Marketing Intelligence Agents, we're empowering marketers to not only understand their performance better but also act on those insights instantly, driving measurable growth and ROI."

