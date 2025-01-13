Croatia’s president Zoran Milinkovic wins re-election with strong mandate

(MENAFN) Zoran Milanovic, the current president of Croatia, who is well-known for his harsh criticism of the EU and as well as his hostility to Western assistance to Ukraine, won a resounding election victory and was re-elected.



The nation's State Election Commission announced on Monday that Milanovic had won 74.68 percent of the vote in Sunday's presidential runoff, handily defeating Dragan Primorac, a candidate from the ruling Croatian Union (HDZ).



According to the commission, roughly 45 percent of the approximately 3.5 million registered voters cast ballots.



“It's a plebiscite message from the Croatian people to all those who ought to hear it, and I ask that they listen,” Milanovic declared in his victory speech.



Milanovic, who has called the conflict a NATO proxy war against Russia, has continuously attacked Zagreb's backing for Ukraine. He blocked the deployment of five Croatian officers to the NATO mission in Germany last year by using his presidential authority as head of the nation's armed forces.



