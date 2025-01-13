Danish state press reports Trump’s team bribing homeless Greenland citizens

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s eldest son, Jr., is facing accusations of bribing homeless and vulnerable people in Greenland to participate in a promotional during his recent visit to the island. According to Danish state broadcaster DR News, the individuals featured in the video, which portrayed support for Trump and the idea of Greenland becoming part of the U.S., were offered free meals in exchange for their participation.

The video, shared by Trump Jr., showed people wearing MAGA hats and expressing their desire for Greenland to join the U.S., a vision publicly endorsed by his father, President-elect Donald Trump. However, local residents in Nuuk, the capital, recognized several participants as homeless individuals, claiming they were paid with meals to appear in the video. This has sparked backlash, with one local describing the stunt as “deeply distasteful.”



The younger Trump’s visit to Greenland occurred amid his father’s repeated calls for the U.S. to acquire the strategically important island, an idea that has been firmly rejected by both Greenland and Denmark. Despite the opposition, Trump has suggested using economic or military measures to pursue the acquisition.

