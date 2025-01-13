East Tennessee Company Scores The Highest Global Food Safety Rating

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"As we continue to grow and expand, our commitment to our food safety culture remains our highest priority," states Swaggerty's Food Safety and Quality Control Manager, Paula McGee-Davis. "I'm so proud of our team and feel our score reflects on the culture of our company and how we operate daily. In addition to third-party governing bodies, we train and educate various team members as internal auditors. By being proactive, we can address concerns and mitigate risks year-round."

Swaggerty's Farm was founded by Lonas Swaggerty in 1930. Still family-owned and operated, the company has been dedicated to its quality and delivering premium sausage products to customers for ninety-five years. "We understand that the longevity and growth of our family-owned company is rare," states Continuous Improvement Manager and fourth generation Brooke Swaggerty-Huskey. "As my father and grandfather have taught me, our growth comes from our determination to be the best we can and continuously improve. Our success comes from balancing the old and the new, looking for ways to utilize new technologies and efficiencies that enhance and complement our traditional recipes and processes."

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

