UAE: Lebanese Expats Hope To Return To A 'Secure Homeland' As Joseph Aoun Becomes President

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Lebanese residents across the UAE have expressed their excitement and hope over the appointment of Joseph Aoun as the new Lebanese President , marking the end of a presidential gap that lasted for years.

Emilio Abu Habib, a hairstylist in Abu Dhabi, shared that his entire team, consisting of nine Lebanese men, has been in high spirits, expressing their gratitude 'since morning'.

“We are all so happy, and we hope this will also lead to a brighter future for Syrians,” he said. He emphasised the importance of restoring Lebanon's stability, especially by ensuring that the Lebanese army takes control.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The focus now should be on reviving tourism and attracting investments. We want to see our Gulf friends return to Lebanon to visit and stay at their properties there," he added.

The 52-year-old shared that due to economic and security challenges, he made the difficult decision to leave Lebanon 18 years ago to support his wife and two sons who stayed in the country.

"There is nothing more appealing than returning to a secure, beautiful homeland,” he explained, recalling how Lebanon was once known as the "Switzerland of the East."

Emilio Abu Habib

He hopes that with Joseph Aoun's leadership , the country can reclaim its former glory. "We all want to return to a stable Lebanon, to be able to work and live there. I am tired of being away from my family and only seeing them during the holidays," he added.

Nicola Khashab, another Lebanese resident in Abu Dhabi, echoed Emilio's sentiments about longing to return to Lebanon under better circumstances.“Everyone longs to return to their homeland, but only if the situation improves,” said Nicola, who moved to the UAE about a year ago.

The 27-year-old colleague of Emilio admitted to feeling homesick, especially around the holidays when he couldn't celebrate with family and friends. "I just went to work on New Year's Eve then went home to rest. It's not the same without my loved ones," he shared.

Meanwhile, Wafaa Al Eissawi, a dentistry student from Lebanon who is visiting her family in Abu Dhabi, expressed relief at the election of Joseph Aoun. "I'm so happy that we finally have a president, it's been a while.

However, she remains cautious and admitted that she cannot have big expectations yet.“I have not yet experienced his presidency to form a confident opinion," she said. "We've had enough of the presidential gap and the conflict of authority between political parties. Now, we're hopeful that we'll have a proper state with a president in charge," she added.

The 21-year-old, who plans to stay in Lebanon after graduating, explained that the security situation has always been her biggest concern.“I've always wanted to stay in Lebanon, but sometimes I've been hesitant because of the security issues. I wouldn't want to start a family in such an unstable environment,” she said. But with Joseph Aoun's leadership, she is hopeful that "now things will be more stable".

Her aunt, Muna Tamim, also expressed confidence in Joseph Aoun, citing his leadership during his tenure in the Lebanese army. "He is committed to law and order, and his priority is rebuilding the country," Muna said.

She pointed out that the Lebanese army has been sidelined in recent conflicts, leaving other armed groups to exert influence.“We want the official Lebanese army to be in charge to avoid further civil wars,” concluded the Abu Dhabi emergency officer.