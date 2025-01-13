UAE Weather: Fair To Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Humidity To Rise At Night
Residents in the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Saturday, January 4, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There has been no forecast of rainfall so far.
The Met noted that the weather will be get cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing over the sea and coastal regions.
While the country continues to enjoy cool winter temperatures, with some areas experiencing a chilly 2.2oC , humidity levels are expected to rise by Saturday night and into Sunday morning, particularly in internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will blow across the country. The winds will have a speed of 10-25kmph and will reach up to 35kmph.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
