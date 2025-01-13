Tiktok, Netflix Suspend Services In Russia

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) and TikTok on Sunday joined a growing list of companies suspending services in Russia.

“In light of Russia's new 'fake news' law, we have no choice but to suspend live streaming and new content to our service while we review the safety implications of this law. Our in-app messaging service will not be affected,” TikTok said on Twitter.

The social networking service added that they will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when they might fully resume their services with safety as their top priority.

Netflix cited“circumstances on the ground” for its decision to suspend its Russian service but did not provide further details.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the regulation, which provides for up to 15 years in prison for“spreading fake information” regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, numerous Western media outlets such as the BBC, CNN, ZDF, and Bloomberg suspended their activities in Russia.

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis continue to worsen. According to the New York Times, a Russian Force trying to advance on Kyiv fired mortar shells on Sunday at a bridge used by citizen evacuees. It resulted in the death of four people including two children., adding to the growing list of civilian casualties caused by the invasion.

