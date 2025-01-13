Bangla Rock Band Fossils' Ex-Member Chandramouli Biswas Dies By Suicide At 48: Five Things About The Bassist

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangla popular rock Fossils lost a former member, bassist Chandramouli Biswas on Sunday. The bassist died by in his rented home in Indian Mirror Street in central Kolkata's Wellington. Chandramouli died by suicide at the age of 48. He was associated with bands such as Fossils, Golok, and Zombie Cage Control.

According to Bangla news reports, Chandramouli Biswas' body was discovered by Golok's lead vocalist, Mohul Chakraborty.

Kolkata has registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. The investigation has started.

At the time of the incident, Chandramouli was reportedly alone at home as his parents were attending a social gathering.

Chandramouli Biswas had been an integral part of Fossils for 18 years from 2000 to 2018. He started as a guitarist and later became a bassist.Chandramouli Biswas was associated with two bands, Golok and Zombie Cage Control, before his untimely deathAccording to Kolkata Police , preliminary findings suggest Chandramouli Biswas was battling depression and financial difficulties, with local Bangla reports indicating a lack of work opportunities.ABP Bangla reported that a suicide note was also recovered from the scene, which was being examined by the Kolkata Police as part of the investigation.Chandramouli Biswas had studied engineering from Jadavpur University

Fossils band members were made aware of their former bandmate's passing away on their way to performing a show in West Bengal's Kalyani. According to their manager Rusha, who is also lead vocalist Rupam Islam 's wife, the band was devastated after hearing the news.

Rupsha told Hindustan Times,“Chandra has a huge fan following among the young crowd, and it is shocking that he died so soon. Apart from being a terrific musician, he was remarkably cheerful and socialised with people from all walks of life. He left everything just to do music. Chandra performed with us there for over 15 years.”