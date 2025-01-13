Türkiye’s retail sales see 16.4 percent increase annually in November

(MENAFN) Retail sales in Türkiye experienced a 16.4 percent increase in November 2024 on an annual basis, as reported by statistical authority TurkStat on Monday.



Moreover, trade sales volume rose 8.7 percent in the month annually as well, and wholesale trade sales climbed by 5.3 percent.



Additionally, Food-drink-tobacco sales hiked by 11.1 percent, non-food sales surged by 21.9 percent and automotive fuel sales posted a slight increase of 0.1 percent.



Under non-food items, computers, books, telecommunications equipment sales increased by 40.9 percent, electronic goods and furniture sales rose by 9.8 percent, textiles, clothing and footwear sales surged by 6.7 percent, and medical goods and cosmetic sales saw an increase of 15.4 percent.



Sales through mail orders and the internet experienced a 14.1 percent rise year-on-year as well.



On a monthly scale, retail sales, trade sales as well as wholesale sales experienced a rise of 1.9 percent, 0.9 percent, in addition to 0.6 percent, respectively.

