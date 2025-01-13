Xtremesignpost Announces Strategic Partnerships At CES 2025 To Use NFC System For Sharing Hidden Voices And Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

XtremeSignPost Announces Strategic Partnerships at CES 2025 to share music, hidden voices, and consumer experiences from personalized NFC-infused art & clothing

- Dr. Monto H. KumagaiLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 2025 International CES LAS VEGAS & DAVIS, Calif. – Grammy winner Patti Austin, XtremeSignPost, Inc. , Over My Shoulder Foundation, and Rujunko Pugh announced a strategic alliance to share hidden voices using a patented near-field communication (NFC) system. The process allows and encourages consumers to design, dream, and share personal experiences from NFC-infused art and clothing. The novel method is an integrated system for consumer-based advertising that was developed from XtremeSignPost's U.S. patent 7843334 entitled“Method to promote and distribute multimedia content using radio frequency identification tags.”The program forms global, personal, and social connections through the sharing of consumer and artistic experiences. XtremeSignPost, Inc., Over My Shoulder Foundation, Rujunko Pugh, and Patti Austin have teamed together to promote RFID Clothing, Music, and Mentoring. Unique virtual footprints and soundprints, called swagmarks, are associated with memories from the past and dreams for the future.“I can't wait to leave a video message on an NFC-infused hat. I hope that the public participates in our global interactive art project and shares their hidden voice on the Internet of Experiences,” stated Dr. Monto Kumagai, CEO and President of XtremeSignPost, Inc.About XtremeSignPost, Inc.XtremeSignPost uses RFID technology to integrate and share consumer experiences with personalized products. XtremeSignPost's mobile RFID system also has broad applications in agriculture, genetics, and medicine. It can be used to collect and store information on the epidemiology of infectious diseases in plants, animals, and humans. Additional information about XtremeSignPost can be found at xtremesignpost, nfcinfused, and internetofexperiences.

The Internet of Experiences: Swagmark XtremeSignPost

