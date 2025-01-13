UAE Flights: Now 10Kg Hand Baggage Allowed In Air Arabia, Plus 3Kg Extra For Infants

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Low-cost carrier Air Arabia said on Monday that can now enjoy free hand baggage that does not exceed 10kg.

This allowed weight includes two pieces: one carry-on baggage and one small personal item.

The airline reiterated that the carry-on's dimensions should be 55cm x 40cm x 20cm and must be designed to fit safely in the overhead compartment.

The second bag, which can be a handbag, a duty-free bag or a backpack, must fit under the seat in front of the passenger. This item's dimensions should be 25cm x 33cm x 20cm.

Those who are travelling with an infant will be allowed 3kg extra, it said.

Other UAE airlines like Emirates, flydubai and Etihad airways allow passengers to board planes with one handbag that does not exceed 7kg.

For Emirates, though, duty free purchases of liquor, cigarettes and perfume in reasonable quantities are also permitted. The airline clarified that customers boarding at airports in India will be allowed one piece of carry‐on baggage.

For those travelling with Etihad airways on economy class with an infant whose age is from seven days to 23 months, they can also take one cabin bag weighing up to 5kg plus an extra item like one pushchair, or carrycot, or car seat if this item meets specified dimensions.

Flydubai says that beside the 7kg-hand baggage, one laptop bag one ladies' handbag or one gentlemen's satchel will be allowed on board.

It is worth mentioning that Indian media reported last month that the country's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has introduced new rules restricting cabin baggage to just one piece and ensuring that it does not go over 7kg for all its international domestic flights.