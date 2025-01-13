Kuwait Amir Visits UK Jan. 14 At Personal Invitation Of King Charles III

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and a delegation accompanying him leave for the UK Tuesday, January 14, at the personal invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. (end) bs

