Kuwait Amir Visits UK Jan. 14 At Personal Invitation Of King Charles III
Date
1/13/2025 2:04:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and a delegation accompanying him leave for the UK Tuesday, January 14, at the personal invitation of his majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. (end) bs
MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109082525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.