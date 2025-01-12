Asian Battery Metals PLC (ASX:AZ9) High Grade Massive Sulphide Intercepts Confirmed At Oval

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Asian Battery Metals PLC (ASX:AZ9) is pleased to announce the remaining laboratory assay results of the 2024 Phase 2 program for samples from drillholes OVD026, OVD027, OVD028, and OVD029. The details of the assays are provided in Table 1*.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- OVD027 confirms the continution of high grade massive sulphide from OVD021 with an intercept of 6.1 metres of 4.16% Cu, 3.51% Ni, 0.93g/t E3, and 0.13% Co from 98.2 metres encountered between broader high grade zones of:

o A dense disseminated intercept - 26.2 metres of 0.44% Cu, 0.52% Ni, 0.12g/t E3, and 0.03% Co from 72.0 metres and

o A net textured intercept - 15.3 metres of 1.15% Cu, 0.79% Ni, 0.35g/t E3, and 0.04% Co from 104.3 metres;

- A high grade broad intersection is confirmed at the central part of the Oval area by OVD026.

It includes a massive sulphide intercept in hole OVD026 of 1.8 metres of 3.21% Cu, 3.32% Ni, 0.69g/t E3, and 0.14% Co from 105.0 metres within broader mineralisation of:

o 19.8 metres of 1.23% Cu, 0.98% Ni, 0.36g/t E3, and 0.05% Co from 91.2 metres.

OVD026 is located 100 metres northwest of the previously announced 8.8 metres of massive sulphide identified in drillhole OVD021.

On completion of the Phase 2 exploration work and receipt of all assays, Managing Director Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren, commented: "The 2024 Phase 1 and 2 drilling and exploration programs have confirmed the broad presence of high-grade mineralisation in the Oval gabbroic intrusion. The grades intercepted in some of the drillholes are exceptional and may be indicative of broader potential over a larger area, given Oval is a greenfields discovery.

The 2025 exploration program will focus on obtaining information on the size/metal content potential of the Oval Cu-Ni-PGE mineral system as well as targeting the possible deeper magmatic sources at Oval.

Broader exploration is also planned at potential extensions of Oval and nearby look-a-like prospects. We look forward to updating shareholders on progress, with drilling expected to commence in around 8 weeks".

Summary of Phase 2 exploration drilling at Oval Cu-Ni-PGE project

The Company's recent drilling work has predominantly focused on finding high-grade mineralisation in the olivine-amphibole gabbro at the Oval project. The multiple intercepts of massive sulphide mineralisation with different ratios of metal contents throughout the Oval gabbroic intrusion is highly encouraging for the presence of one or more deeper sources of high grade mineralisation in the opinion of ABM.

Drillhole OVD026

Drillhole OVD026 was designed to test the Down-Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) conductor plate identified as OVD007_L2_B (reinterpretation of OVD007_L2_A by Southern Geoscience Consultants), which exhibits a conductance of 1,000 siemens. The drilling intersected a total of 19.8 metres of mineralisation with 1.23% Cu, 0.98% Ni, 0.36g/t E3, and 0.05% Co from 91.2 metres including;

- 4.8 metres of @ 0.45% Cu, 0.43% of Ni, 0.14g/t E3, and 0.02% Co of dense disseminated mineralised gabbro from 91.2 metres,

- 6.6 metres of @ 1.56% Cu, 0.90% Ni, 0.50g/t E3, and 0.04% Co of net textured mineralisation from 96.0 metres,

- 2.4 metres of @ 1.52% Cu, 1.39% Ni, 0.43g/t E3, and 0.07% Co of semi massive sulphide mineralisation from 102.6 metres,

- 1.8 metres of @ 3.21% Cu, 3.32% Ni, 0.69g/t E3, and 0.14% Co of massive sulphide mineralisation from 105.0 metres, and

- 4.2 metres of @ 0.57% Cu, 0.45% of Ni, 0.21g/t E3, and 0.02% Co of dense disseminated mineralised gabbro from 106.9 metres (Table 1* provides a detailed breakdown of mineralisation intervals).

OVD026 is located in the Oval area, which is approximately 100 metres northwest of the previous intersection identified in drillhole OVD021. This intercept may represent an extension of the known massive sulphide mineralisation in the Oval area and highlights the potential for further expansion of massive sulphide zones within the broader prospect area (Figures 1 and 3*).

Drillhole OVD027

Drillhole OVD022 was designed to test the Down-Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) conductor plate OVD021_L1_B, which has a conductance of 11,417 siemens (Figures 1 and 3*). The drilling intersected low to highly mineralised gabbro from 16.0 metres down to 142.2 metres including;

- 56.0m @ 0.27% Cu, 0.29% Ni, 0.09g/t E3, and 0.02% Co of disseminated mineralisation from 16.0m,

- 26.2m @ 0.44% Cu, 0.52% Ni, 0.12g/t E3, and 0.03% Co of dense disseminated mineralisation from 72.0m,

- 6.1m @ 4.16% Cu, 3.51% Ni, 0.93g/t E3, and 0.13% Co of massive sulphide mineralisation from 98.2m,

- 15.3m @ 1.15% Cu, 0.79% Ni, 0.35g/t E3, and 0.04% Co of net textured mineralisation from 104.3m, and

- 22.7m @ 0.29% Cu, 0.23% Ni, 0.18g/t E3, and 0.01% Co in moderate mineralisation from 119.5m.

(Table 1* provides a detailed breakdown of mineralisation intervals).

Drillhole OVD028

Drillhole OVD028 was designed to test the off-hole plate OVD019_L6_A that was measured from drillhole OVD019. Based on the geological log, mineralisation and texture, OVD028 may have been drilled above the potential higher-grade zone (Figures 1 and 2*). Drilling intersected 18.5 metres mineralised gabbro of 0.18% Cu, 0,18% Ni, 0.11g/t E3, and 0.01% Co from 13.5 metres down to 32.0 metres including;

- 3.2m @ 0.50% Cu, 0.38% Ni, 0.30g/t E3, and 0.02% Co from 25.0m (Table 1 provides a detailed breakdown of mineralisation intervals).

Drillhole OVD029

Drillhole OVD029 was designed to provide information at the southeastern contact of the Oval gabbroic intrusion and the sedimentary rock suite and to allow DHEM measurement in the area (Figures 1 and 4*). Drilling intersected disseminated mineralised gabbro;

- 5.0m @ 0.17% Cu, 0.17% Ni, 0.03g/t E3, and 0.01% Co from 126.0m (Table 1 provides a detailed breakdown of mineralisation intervals).

Drillhole OVD026, OVD027, OVD028, and OVD029 are the final holes of the 2024 Phase 2 program.

It is noted that drillholes OVD026, and OVD027 were targeting DHEM plates which lie at high angles to the disseminated gabbro-hosted mineralisation and necessarily intercepted this phase of mineralisation at acute angles. While demonstrating the continuity of the disseminated mineralisation the intercepts are not able to be oriented to provide information on its true width, which cannot be reliably estimated from these holes.

Downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) survey:

At the end of the 2024 Phase 2 program, there are a number of untested conductive plates, with different confidence levels, based on the current geological and geophysical information. These plates will be prioritised by further analysis of the data and geologic interpretation, for testing in subsequent drilling stages.

Further review of gravity anomalies and other deeper lying magnetic anomalies will be conducted over the Mongolian winter months as well as AMT anomalies along the regional fault zones to the SE of Oval and at the MS17 target and EM survey commencement. This planned work is expected to provide drill targets for the 2025 exploration program.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

-p alt="Asian Battery Metals plc" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38303en.png" style="margin: 5px; float: left; width: 120px; height: 48px;" />Asian Battery Metals PLC (ASX:AZ9) (FRA:UKN) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the 100% owned Yambat (Oval Cu-Ni-PGE, Copper Ridge Cu-Au), Khukh Tag Graphite and Tsagaan Ders Lithium projects in Mongolia.

Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren Managing Director ... +61 (0) 492 840 272 or +976 99110973 David Paull Chairman ... +61 (0) 407 225 291