(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amidst the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) identified around 32.6 metric tonnes of deposits , estimating around 600 billion Pakistani rupees, it appears the neighbouring country have hit a jackpot, reported Times of India.

According to the TOI report, that quoted a Pakistan media, the GSP found huge amount of deposits in the Indus River that has been brought by fast-moving water from the northern mountainous regions of the country.

In addition, the report claimed that the Pakistani has enforced Section 144 to prohibit the illegal extraction of gold , following illegal mining activities in the gold-rich Indus River.

The report added that when the river's water level decreases in winter, locals collect gold particles from the riverbed. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government of Pakistan stated that the gold is being carried down from the Himalayan region and accumulating around Peshawar.

Over time, these particles are carried by the fast-moving waters of the Indus and accumulate in the riverbed.

Pakistani media reports, among other things, further stated that the Indus River, particularly in Pakistan's Punjab province near Attock, may carry gold deposits.

Economic upheaval:

Earlier, Punjab's mining minister made the discovery announcement after a detailed geological investigation, and with this, hopes have been energised that this discovery of gold may help Pakistan get out of the economic crisis and clear the national debt.

Several reports by Pakistani media and Nav Bharat Times too, stated that the Attock district is said to have god spread over a 32-kilometre stretch.

If mined responsibly, these gold deposits could generate substantial revenue for the government of Pakistan and lead to economic stability.

In addition, the gold extraction process can generate new jobs for the youth and stimulate the economy in areas like Attock. But for this to happen, the administration must ensure the mining activities are well regulated, legal and sustainable.