Rain Likely Sunday Night: Met

Weather inshore Sunday night until 6am on Monday will be cold and partly cloudy with a chance of rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain that may become thundery later, the Met Department said, warning of thundery rain at places associated with strong wind and high sea later.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly 5 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly 5 to 15 knot reaches 25 knot with thundery rain.

The visibility will be 4 to 9 kilometers.

The sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet rising to 4 feet with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet rising to 8 feet with thundery rain.

