Solaristech & SOLAS MODU Form A Strategic Partnership To Drive Maritime Innovation & Boost India's Global Shipbuilding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SolarisTech LLC: Delivering premier technical advisory services and innovative solutions for the maritime and offshore industries.

SOLAS MODU: Engineering Excellence, Safety Assured

SolarisTech and SOLAS MODU form a strategic partnership to drive maritime innovation and support India's growth in global shipbuilding

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SolarisTech, led by CEO Thomas Blenk, and SOLAS MODU Marine Services Private Limited, under the leadership of CEO Bikram Jena, are thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that solidifies their strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together the technical excellence and global reach of both organizations to redefine solutions for the maritime and offshore industries.A Unified Vision for Global GrowthThis partnership unites SolarisTech's strengths in regulatory compliance, advanced analytical tools, and professional training with SOLAS MODU's expertise in marine services, surveys and certifications, advanced non-destructive testing (NDT), survival systems, condition monitoring, and turnkey contracting. Together, SolarisTech and SOLAS MODU will deliver cutting-edge, integrated solutions to meet the industry's evolving demands across the globe.Driving India's Shipbuilding and Equipment Manufacturing IndustriesA key focus of this partnership is the expansion and modernization of India's shipbuilding and equipment manufacturing sectors. By combining SOLAS MODU's engineering and inspection expertise with SolarisTech's regulatory and compliance knowledge, the partnership aims to:- Support local shipbuilding projects by delivering advanced engineering and inspection services.- Facilitate compliance with international maritime standards, enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian-built vessels.- Foster innovation and quality in India's equipment manufacturing industry, enabling it to meet the growing demand for high-performance maritime solutions.Enhanced Services for North Asia ShipbuildingThe partnership also brings specialized engineering services to shipyards across North Asia, including South Korea and Japan-regions recognized as global leaders in shipbuilding. Together, SolarisTech and SOLAS MODU will provide:- Tailored engineering solutions for new builds and retrofits.- Advanced inspection and compliance services to ensure adherence to international standards.- Cutting-edge technologies to optimize operational efficiency and enhance the quality of vessels under construction.A Global Commitment to Excellence“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to offer world-class services across the maritime and offshore industries. By supporting India's shipbuilding growth and expanding our offerings to North Asia, SolarisTech and SOLAS MODU are creating synergies that will benefit shipowners, operators, and manufacturers worldwide,” said Thomas Blenk, CEO of SolarisTech.“Our collaboration with SolarisTech not only strengthens our global presence but also aligns with our vision to support the maritime ecosystem in India and beyond. Together, we're building a future where safety, compliance, and engineering excellence are paramount,” added Bikram Jena, CEO of SOLAS MODU Marine Services Private Limited.Key Synergies- Global Coverage: Seamless service delivery across all major shipbuilding and offshore hubs.- Advanced Solutions: Combining compliance, training, engineering, and inspection services to create comprehensive, client-focused offerings.- Industry Development: Strengthening India's maritime manufacturing base and providing cutting-edge solutions to North Asian shipyards.For inquiries, please contact:SolarisTech LLCEmail: ...Website:SOLAS MODU Marine Services Private LimitedEmail: ...Website:

Jeff Smith

Gosships LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.