Saudi, Egyptian Fms Discuss Bilateral Coop.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met on Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart Dr. Badr Abdelatty, on bilateral relations. The two ministers' meeting came on the sidelines of the expanded ministerial meeting on Syria, the Saudi Foreign said in a press statement. The ministers also addressed topics of common interest, the statement added. (end) as

