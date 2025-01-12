Los Angeles wildfires threatens by winds as containment efforts continue amid rising casualties

(MENAFN)

In their days-long struggle against fatal wildfires in Los Angeles, firefighters are battling against the clock. The progress they have made in battling the flames around the region is expected to be threatened by gusty winds that are predicted to occur overnight and early next week.



No less than 11 percent of the coastal Palisades Fire has been contained, but it is currently advancing inland into Brentwood and other neighborhoods close to UCLA and the Getty Center. Owing to the ongoing Eaton Fire in Altadena and other fires in the county, over 100,000 homes are still under evacuation orders.



Although officials have confirmed that no less than 16 people have passed away in this week's fires, they believe it is not yet safe to estimate the exact number. Here is what we currently know about the victims.



Officials said on Saturday that ATF will lead a new investigative task team looking into the cause of the Palisades Fire. According to a CNN analysis of LA's disaster response, a catastrophic confluence of circumstances forced the county's resources to the breaking point.



