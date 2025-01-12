Ukraine to send sunflower oil, flour to African nations this winter

(MENAFN)

As part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative, Ukraine will export over 1.9 million tonnes of sunflower oil and flour to African nations this winter. Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval declared this on Facebook, Ukrinform reads.



“As part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative, Ukraine has already sent sunflower oil to Mozambique. Almost 416 tonnes is scheduled to arrive in early February. Additionally, 73.4 tonnes of oil and 970.5 tonnes of flour will arrive in Djibouti by the end of January. We will also soon ship 453 tonnes of sunflower oil to Tanzania,” he stated.



Koval said that through a conference with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, they spoke the pursuation of aid to Syria as part of the leadership humanitarian initiative.



Also, they determine strategies for coming deliveries, talked about the growth of agricultural goods and the consistency of aid to Syria.



