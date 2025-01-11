Jeremy Ausmus Wins PGT® $1,000,000 Championship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ausmus entered the event as the 2024 PGT Player of the Year, a title that capped off a season of consistent excellence across the world's toughest poker tournaments. Ausmus finished the PGT regular season with 2,966 points from 26 cashes. Entering the season-ending event, Ausmus had won $5,991,016 in prize money from PGT-qualifying events. His performance in the $1,000,000 Championship underscored his dominance and served as a fitting conclusion to his outstanding year on the felt.

The PGT $1,000,000 Championship, held at the PokerGO® Studio in Las Vegas, brought together 40 of the top-ranked players from the tour's leaderboard and a select group of 10 Dream Seat winners. Ausmus entered the final table as the shortest stack with six players remaining. He found himself as a towering chip leader during three-handed play and never looked back from there. On the final hand, Ausmus correctly picked off a bold all-in river bluff from Nick Schulman to secure first-place honors.

PGT $1,000,000 Championship Payouts

1st: Jeremy Ausmus - $500,000

2nd: Nick Schulman - $200,000

3rd: Calvin Anderson - $120,000

4th: Dylan Weisman - $80,000

5th: Chris Hunichen - $60,000

6th: Jim Collopy - $40,000

The 2025 PGT season begins on January 20 with the opening event of the PGT Kickoff series. The PGT Kickoff series features five tournaments. The first four have $5,300 buy-ins and the final event is a $10,500 buy-in. Each tournament as part of the PGT Kickoff series offers double PGT leaderboard points.

