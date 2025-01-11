Businesswoman Mariana Fontes Unites Female Entrepreneurs In Global Initiatives To Empower Women Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mariana Fontes: CEO - Conecta Magazine (Credits: Janice Rastello)

Entrepreneurs participating in the project (Credits: Janice Rastello)

Mariana Fontes with Katia Ferreira and Cristiane Oliveira (Credits: Janice Rastello)

Mariana Fontes continues her mission of uniting women for causes that highlight personal challenges, inspiring them to chase their dreams and overcome obstacles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recent years, female entrepreneurship has emerged as a dynamic force, particularly in Europe, where Brazilian women have excelled despite facing cultural, legal, and economic challenges. Portugal, renowned for its cultural ties to Brazil and business-friendly environment, has become a preferred destination for these trailblazing women. Among them is Mariana Fontes, who began her career as a vintage makeup artist and now holds the position of director at Conecta Magazine . Fontes documents inspiring stories of perseverance, showcasing initiatives that empower women and drive socioeconomic change.Journey & AcknowledgementStarting as a makeup artist, Fontes first gained recognition with her contribution to the book Mulheres na Beleza (Women in Beauty, translated from Brazilian Portuguese), where she detailed her journey as a vintage makeup artist and hairstylist. Her chapter,“Da Maquiagem ao Salto Alto” (From Makeup to High Heels), highlighted her rise in the beauty industry, culminating in the launch of her cosmetics and makeup franchise. Building on this success, she transitioned to Europe, expanding her influence by coordinating the book Mulheres Além Mar (Women Overseas), which showcases immigrant entrepreneurs who overcame obstacles to establish businesses abroad.Despite still working as a makeup artist to this day, Fontes broadened her horizons and began acting as a connector and networker upon her arrival in Portugal, collaborating with female professionals from various sectors and forming a dynamic team that supports her initiatives. Her collaborators include Vanda Michelon (hairdresser and visagist), Eduarda Andrade (makeup artist), Rafaely Lemos (decorator and personalized stationery designer), Naiane Oliveira (caterer specializing in catering and coffee breaks), and Suzana Dumont (commercial manager). Together, they deliver exceptional services that delight clients at events and projects across Europe.International Projects and EmpowermentOne of these notable initiatives was the pre-launch of the book "Quais de Mim Você Procura?" (Which One of Me Have You Been Looking For?) in Paris on October 17, 2024, during an exclusive dinner at a privileged location with a view of the Eiffel Tower. The event featured professional photo sessions, a cozy dining experience at Le Choupinet, and the unveiling of a new edition of Conecta Magazine, focusing on business in Belgium. This edition highlighted Daniela Gomes and featured Edisangela Rodrigues, CEO of Tranvelloz and president of the Association of Female Truck Drivers of São Paulo, who authored the book's preface.The project was further supported by influential figures, including Cristiane Duarte, Andreia Martins, and Councilwoman Edir Sales from the city of São Paulo, Brazil, alongside special guests such as Soraia Mendonça and Sueli Campos, all of whom contributed to its success.Stories That Inspire ChangeThe book features empowering stories from Myrinha Vasconcellos, Ana Silva, Andrea Cordeiro, Audria Senna, Cida Vanderplas, Divanete Silva, Edna Leite, Elizabete Gomes, Francinelly Garcia, Gabriela Cantisano, Giovana Pires, Iolanda Íris, Joana Duarte, Lídia Sousa, Lylian Menezes, Maria Antonia, Miria Paula, Michelle Trigo, Paula Alves, Raquel Saraiva, Sônia Morgado, Sueli Lopes, Tatiana Feu, Zenaide Elias, and others. Each chapter showcases personal challenges and victories, inspiring women in vulnerable situations to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles.This initiative has earned Fontes and her co-authors recognition in Brazil's rankings for the largest number of contributors to a single social project. Proceeds from the books support charities that promote literacy and female empowerment, underscoring the project's broader social impact.Conecta Magazine: Bridging Cultures and BusinessesUnder Mariana Fontes's leadership, Conecta Magazine has become a leading platform for entrepreneurs seeking international exposure. The magazine offers comprehensive consulting services, assisting clients in legally establishing their businesses abroad and facilitating their expansion into European markets. Additionally, as a consulting services platform, Conecta Magazine provides press advisory services, ensuring visibility for clients in the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The magazine also assists individuals in obtaining European documentation, supporting those seeking to acquire European citizenship.Fontes's work bridges the gap between Brazil and Europe, enriching local economies and fostering cultural exchange. Her advocacy not only boosts entrepreneurship but also challenges traditional gender roles, inspiring a more inclusive and diverse business landscape.

