Extinction Rebellion Plans A12 Highway Blockade In Hague To End Fossil Fuel Subsidies
1/11/2025 10:09:23 AM
Climate activists affiliated with Extinction Rebellion (XR) plan
to block the A12 highway in The Hague again on Saturday, demanding
the government end subsidies that benefit the fossil fuel industry,
The section of the A12 chosen by XR is strategically located
near the Ministry of Climate and Green Growth and the temporary
Tweede Kamer building. The group says the site highlights their
call for urgent Political action.
The Utrechtsebaan section of the A12, which leads directly into
The Hague, has been a frequent target for XR demonstrations. Mayor
Jan van Zanen has repeatedly banned these actions, citing public
safety and traffic disruption. In previous protests, police
detained hundreds of activists as they removed demonstrators from
the highway.
XR is protesting government policies that they say encourage the
continued use of fossil fuels. These include tax advantages and
fiscal incentives for large corporations, which the group refers to
as“fossil subsidies.”
