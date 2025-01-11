عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Extinction Rebellion Plans A12 Highway Blockade In Hague To End Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Extinction Rebellion Plans A12 Highway Blockade In Hague To End Fossil Fuel Subsidies


1/11/2025 10:09:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Climate activists affiliated with Extinction Rebellion (XR) plan to block the A12 highway in The Hague again on Saturday, demanding the government end subsidies that benefit the fossil fuel industry, Azernews reports via NLtimes.

The section of the A12 chosen by XR is strategically located near the Ministry of Climate and Green Growth and the temporary Tweede Kamer building. The group says the site highlights their call for urgent Political action.

The Utrechtsebaan section of the A12, which leads directly into The Hague, has been a frequent target for XR demonstrations. Mayor Jan van Zanen has repeatedly banned these actions, citing public safety and traffic disruption. In previous protests, police detained hundreds of activists as they removed demonstrators from the highway.

XR is protesting government policies that they say encourage the continued use of fossil fuels. These include tax advantages and fiscal incentives for large corporations, which the group refers to as“fossil subsidies.”

MENAFN11012025000195011045ID1109079287


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search