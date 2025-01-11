Thales Norway Awards Order To Kitron

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (2025-01-11) Kitron has received an order with a value of NOK 46 million from Thales Norway.

Deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026 and continue through the second quarter of 2026. Production will take place at Kitron's in Arendal, Norway.

“This order is strategically important for Kitron. It strengthens our cooperation with Thales and contributes to securing our position in the defence sector,” said Heine Østby, Managing Director, Kitron Norway.

