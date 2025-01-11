Tripti Dimri's Workout Session Joined By Someone Special; Find Out

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Tripti Dimri is one of the fittest actresses in and in order to maintain that picture-perfect physique, the hits the gym frequently. However, during her latest workout session on what looked like the terrace of her house, she was joined by someone special.

Tripti Dimri recently took to the stories section of her official IG handle and shared a video, giving a glimpse of her workout area. But what caught our attention was the background sound. The clip was accompanied by the beautiful melody of a flute, most likely playing in one of the neighboring houses. Sharing the post on Insta Tripti Dimri wrote in the caption, "Someone playing the flute while I workout...what a Beautiful day". She further added a "SOUND ON" sticker.

Talking about Tripti Dimri's 2025 lineup, the actress will be a part of the much-anticipated sequel, "Dhadak 2". She will be co-starring with Siddhant Chaturvedi in her next. However, the makers have not yet announced the release date for the drama. While the project was initially slated to release on 22nd November 2024, the film's release has now been postponed. Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen as Vidisha and Neelesh in "Dhadak 2". Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the movie will be presented by Zee Studios in association with Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Over and above this, Tripti Dimri will further play the female lead in Imtiaz Ali's "The Idiot of Istanbul". She will be seen sharing screen space with Fahadh Faasil in the drama. The project will mark the Bollywood debut of the Malayalam actor.

Not just that, Tripti Dimri was also reported to play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in "Aashiqui 3". However, according to the latest buzz, the actress will be replaced by Imanvi Esmail, given that everything falls into place.