Sue Woods Releases New Children’s Adventure - Fire and Ice: The Super Sibling Adventures of Frosty Vision and Tumble Torch

Get ready for a thrilling and heartwarming adventure in Sue Woods' debut children’s book, Fire and Ice: The Super Sibling Adventures of Frosty Vision and Tumble Torch. This action-packed story introduces young readers to Frosty Vision and Tumble Torch, two extraordinary siblings with incredible powers, as they navigate their new abilities and learn to use them to make a positive difference in their St. Louis community.



Set in a vibrant St. Louis backdrop, this story celebrates community, family, and the boundless potential of young heroes. With engaging characters and positive messages, Fire and Ice is the perfect read for children who love excitement, magic, and stories that inspire kindness.



Meet the Super Siblings:

Frosty Vision: A preschooler with ice-blue eyes that can freeze anything he looks at—sometimes to hilarious (and frosty!) effect.

Tumble Torch: A fiery red-haired baby who sparks when he giggles and erupts in flames when he cries. His fireproof onesies are just the beginning of his scorching adventures!



Together, these pint-sized heroes discover the importance of teamwork, kindness, and using their unique powers for good, leaving readers inspired and entertained.



Why Kids Will Love It:

Engaging and relatable characters

Exciting superhero adventures

Heartfelt lessons about family and community



About the Author:

Sue Woods is a St. Louis-based author, realtor, wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion for storytelling and inspiring others. Drawing from her own life experiences, Sue’s books focus on themes of resilience, confidence, and embracing life at any age. Her previous works include Fun Things to Do in St. Louis and Strong, Confident, and Sexy at 60 & Beyond.



Inspired by her grandsons, Sue’s latest project is a children’s book series about young superheroes who use their powers for good. Fire and Ice: The Super Sibling Adventures of Frosty Vision and Tumble Torch is the first installment of the series, with more exciting stories on the way.



When she’s not writing, Sue enjoys spending time with her family and friends, dancing with her husband, visiting wineries, listening to live music, and traveling. She believes life is short and loves to encourage others to make the most of every moment.





