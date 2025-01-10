MODIFI India Team Meets Minister Of Textiles, Sri Giriraj Singh To Explore Strategic Trade Finance Solutions For Indian Textile Exporters

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, January 10, 2025: The Hon'ble of Textiles, Sri Giriraj Singh, met with representatives from MODIFI today to explore advanced trade financing solutions for Indian exporters. This high-level discussion focused on empowering the textile sector to navigate the complexities of global trade and capitalize on emerging opportunities amid ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges.



The MODIFI delegation, led by Ms. Annie Yadav, Commercial Head MODIFI India, and Mr. Tushar Doara, Marketing Director MODIFI India, outlined the company's innovative initiatives designed to enable exporters with cutting-edge trade finance solutions. The conversation centered on how MODIFI's platform helps businesses optimize cash flow, enhance operational efficiency, and mitigate risks associated with international trade.



Sri Giriraj Singh emphasized on the ministry's commitment to support the Indian exporters, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of the nation's textile sector. He emphasized the need for a robust and competitive ecosystem that empowers exporters to seize opportunities arising from shifting global supply chains. "The Indian textile industry has the potential to become a trusted leader in the global market," said Sri Giriraj Singh. "We must ensure that our exporters are equipped with the financial tools and support necessary to deliver high-quality, scalable, and timely solutions to international buyers."



This enriching interaction reinforces the government's commitment to partnering with private sector innovators like MODIFI to unlock the full potential of India's textile industry. As global trade dynamics evolve, these collaborations are pivotal to ensuring that India remains at the forefront of international textile and garment exports.





MODIFI is a global trade finance platform dedicated to simplifying and accelerating international trade for SMEs. By providing swift access to working capital, MODIFI empowers exporters to scale their businesses, navigate global challenges, and seize emerging opportunities.

